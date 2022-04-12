Aber’s Cameron Allen focuses on England after victory over Scotland

Cameron Allen is the top scorer this season in the Cymru Premier Development League North ( Colin Ewart Photography )

ABERYSTWYTH’S Cameron Allen is looking forward to representing Wales Schoolboys Under-18s who take on their English counterparts this week.

The 16-year-old Ysgol Penglais pupil was part of the team who beat Scotland 2-0 in Dumfries last Thursday with the young striker looking the part and offering a real threat against older opponents.

Allen said: “I was thrilled to be selected for the starting line-up, and it was great to play at such a high standard with new team mates.

“It was a very competitive game, and I think that overall we played really well and stuck to our game plan.

“I was pleased with my overall performance. I am now focusing on our next game.”

Wales take on England in their third outing in this season’s Centenary Shield at Briton Ferry’s Old Ground stadium on Thursday, with a 7pm kick-off.

They lost their first game 3-0 against Northern Ireland.

Allen is a member of Aberystwyth Town’s first team squad and plays for the club’s Under-19s side.

He is the top scorer this season in the Cymru Premier Development League North with an impressive 33 goals.

He scored a penalty in Aber’s 6-2 defeat at Connah’s Quay Nomads Development on Sunday.

Speaking before the Scotland game he said: “Football has been such a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. It is a sport that I thoroughly enjoy and it has taught me so much over the years, both on and off the pitch.

“I come from a huge footballing family on both of my parent’s sides. Although I am only 16, I have made sacrifices in my life to get to this position and I am absolutely delighted that I have been chosen to represent my nation.

“I am really looking forward to playing for Wales and the challenge ahead of me. I am determined to give of my best as it is what I have worked for and hoped to achieve.