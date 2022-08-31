Aberystwyth and Bala feature in next round of live broadcast games

By Dylan Halliday   |   Sports editor   |
Thursday 1st September 2022 10:15 am
[email protected]
Share
ABERYSTWYTH, WALES - 01 FEBRUARY 2022: Teams warm up during the JD Cymru Premier league fixture between Aberystwyth Town F.C & Haverfordwest County A.F.C and Aberystwythâs 1000th league game in the Cymru premier devision, Park Avenue Stadium, February 1st, 2022, Aberystwyth, Wales (Pic By John Smith/FAW)
Aberystwyth’s home game against Haverfordwest County on 14 October has been selected for live coverage (John Smith )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

The next set of live JD Cymru premier matches been confirmed by the league’s official broadcast partner, S4C.

Newtown’s clash with Penybont at Latham Park on Saturday 17th September, which was orginally scheduled to get under way at 2:30pm, will now kick-off at 5:15pm later that day. The fixture is one of six fixtures that have been selected for live coverage in the next set of live games.

Caernarfon Town then welcome Connah’s Quay Nomads to The Oval 10 days later before Airbus UK Broughton host Bala Town on the final day of September, with both games kicking off at 7:45pm.

Haverfordwest County’s visit to Aberystwyth Town on Friday 14th October has also been selected for live coverage, along with Flint Town United’s clash with Airbus UK Broughton on Saturday 22nd October.

While Connah’s Quay Nomads and Newtown’s meeting at Deeside Stadium on Friday 28th October will also take place in front of the Sgorio cameras.

New fixtures announced:

Newtown v Penybont - 17/09/22 - 5:15pm (S4C+Digital) Caernarfon town v Connah’s Quay Nomads - 27/09/22 - 7:45pm (Digital) Airbus UK Broughton v Bala Town - 30/09/22 - 7:45pm (Digital) Aberystwyth Town v Haverfordwest County - 14/10/22 - 7:45pm (Digital) Flint Town United v Airbus UK Broughton - 22/10/22 - 5:15pm (Digital) Connah’s Quay Nomads v Newtown - 28/10/22 - 7:45pm (Digital)

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Aberystwyth Town Football ClubBala Football Club
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0