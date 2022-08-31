Aberystwyth and Bala feature in next round of live broadcast games
Subscribe newsletter
The next set of live JD Cymru premier matches been confirmed by the league’s official broadcast partner, S4C.
Newtown’s clash with Penybont at Latham Park on Saturday 17th September, which was orginally scheduled to get under way at 2:30pm, will now kick-off at 5:15pm later that day. The fixture is one of six fixtures that have been selected for live coverage in the next set of live games.
Caernarfon Town then welcome Connah’s Quay Nomads to The Oval 10 days later before Airbus UK Broughton host Bala Town on the final day of September, with both games kicking off at 7:45pm.
Haverfordwest County’s visit to Aberystwyth Town on Friday 14th October has also been selected for live coverage, along with Flint Town United’s clash with Airbus UK Broughton on Saturday 22nd October.
While Connah’s Quay Nomads and Newtown’s meeting at Deeside Stadium on Friday 28th October will also take place in front of the Sgorio cameras.
New fixtures announced:
Newtown v Penybont - 17/09/22 - 5:15pm (S4C+Digital) Caernarfon town v Connah’s Quay Nomads - 27/09/22 - 7:45pm (Digital) Airbus UK Broughton v Bala Town - 30/09/22 - 7:45pm (Digital) Aberystwyth Town v Haverfordwest County - 14/10/22 - 7:45pm (Digital) Flint Town United v Airbus UK Broughton - 22/10/22 - 5:15pm (Digital) Connah’s Quay Nomads v Newtown - 28/10/22 - 7:45pm (Digital)
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |