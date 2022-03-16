Aberystwyth-born Luke Jephcott in Wales Under-21 squad

Luke Jephcott has been selected for the Wales Under 21 squad ( Nik Mesney/FAW )

Aberystwyth born Luke Jephcott has been selected by Cymru U21 manager Paul Bodin for Wales’ UEFA U21 EURO 2023 Qualifying Round matches away to Switzerland (Friday 25 March) and home to Bulgaria at Rodney Parade, Newport (Tuesday 29 March).

Ed Turns and Oliver Denham receive their first U21 call-ups, in a squad featuring U21 regulars Isaak Davies, Plymouth Argyle’s Luke Jephcott and Fin Stevens. Regular U21 captain Brandon Cooper is unavailable due to injury, along with his regular centre back partner, Billy Sass-Davies.

Bodin’s side had a narrow 1-0 loss at home to the Swiss in their last match of the campaign in November. However, Cymru will hope for a repeat of the first match to Bulgaria in Sofia, where a Jack Vale hat trick ensured a 4-0 win.

Both matches will be broadcast online on the Sgorio Facebook and YouTube channels.