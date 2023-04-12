Aberystwyth Town 1 Airbus UK 1
JD Cymru Premier Conference
Aber Town dropped two vital points in their race for JD Cymru survival at home to basement side Airbus UK Broughton, on a disappointing afternoon at Park Avenue.
After a goalless first half the game swung the visitors’ way eight minutes into the second when Adam Davies’ penalty opened the scoring – but back came Aber once again with a third late goal in three games, and Niall Flint’s 86th minute penalty earned what could be a crucial point come the end of the season.
Hopes were high of a home victory with Airbus on a dreadful run of results, but after a delayed kick off it was clear this was not going to be a stroll in the park for Aber.
Matthew Turner pulled off two huge saves to deny Davies, then at the other end Jon Owen fed Mark Cadwallader but his shot went wide.
Cadwallader headed wide soon after and then Turner denied Davies for a third time with a save at the back post. Turner was in action again to save a right wing cross from Jeanny Leblanc-Akpo, and Davies somehow flicked over the bar with the goal at his mercy.
Flint sent in a super volley which was palmed over the bar by Lewis Dutton in the home goal. Turner denied Leblanc-Akpo once again and a lively half somehow ended goalless.
Into the second period and the chances kept coming.
Substitute Steff Davies was penalised for a foul just before Flint sneaked into score, then at the other end disaster struck when Aber were penalised for a foul in the box and Adam Davies converted the penalty to put Airbus into the lead.
Aber now really had to go for it: Captain Jack Thorn had a shot saved, Sam Litchfield fired over from out on the right then Jonathan Evans saw an effort cleared off the line as home frustrations grew.
Evans had another shot saved then at the other end Beau Cornish fired wide with 20 to go.
Litchfield and Thorn went close with headers and then with just four minutes to go the hosts’ efforts were awarded with a penalty, which Flint converted.
Niall Flint’s corner was headed over by Steff Davies as Aber pushed for the win, and Alex Darlington’s cross into the box just skipped in front of Cameron Allen, and the game ended in a hugely disappointing draw from Aber’s point of view.
• Aber Town’s final away match in the JD Cymru Premier has been moved 24 hours, and will now take place on Saturday, with a 5.15pm kick off.
They end the campaign at Park Avenue on Saturday, 22 April against Caernarfon Town, 12.45pm.
• Aberystwyth have been awarded a UEFA Licence for the 2023/2024 season by the FAW’s Licensing Panel.
The Black and Greens were also awarded a provisional FAW Tier 1 Club Licence for the 2023/2024 season, subject to a floodlight upgrade being completed and certified by 30 June.