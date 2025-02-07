Flint’s website offers the following advice on travel to The Essity Stadium: “The stadium sits on the banks of the Dee Estuary, a short walk away from Flint Castle. You’ll find a car park near the RNLI Lifeboat Station. Once that fills up, we ask you to be respectful about where you park. Try to consider those living locally and avoid blocking any driveways, streets or access roads. If you can, come on foot or on the train. It’ll make your journey home easier and give you some eco-credentials too.”