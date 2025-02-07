AFTER last week’s excellent 3-2 victory at Briton Ferry Llansawel, the Seasiders are on the road once again this evening and will head to North Wales in high sprits to take on Flint Town United.
Antonio Corbisiero’s team know that another win will take them within three points of their hosts and, depending the outcome of Newtown’s match against Barry Town United on Saturday, within two points of the all-important 10th place by the end of the weekend.
It will not be an easy task at the Essity Stadium however, as Flint have won their last four home matches in the league.
They currently sit in ninth place with 23 points from 24 matches, but do come into this match on the back of a 3-1 defeat at Barry Town United last weekend.
Top scorer Florin Yonsian departed in January after netting seven goals in Phase 1, but Elliot Reeves is one to watch having netted five goals himself and both Izaack Lambert and Josh Jones have netted three goals each also.
There will be a couple of familiar faces in the hosts squad tonight. Harry Owen spent the first half of last season on loan at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue, whilst Ben Wynne spent the latter part of the 2021/22 season in Black & Green.
Flint’s website offers the following advice on travel to The Essity Stadium: “The stadium sits on the banks of the Dee Estuary, a short walk away from Flint Castle. You’ll find a car park near the RNLI Lifeboat Station. Once that fills up, we ask you to be respectful about where you park. Try to consider those living locally and avoid blocking any driveways, streets or access roads. If you can, come on foot or on the train. It’ll make your journey home easier and give you some eco-credentials too.”
The postcode for your sat-nav is CH6 5PJ and Flint offer tickets for under 16s for only £1!
Report: ATFC