Aberystwyth face tough task against champions at Park Avenue tonight
After two successive defeats, Aberystwyth Town will be looking to return to winning ways tonight in the first mid-week match of the season.
Tonight’s task is a difficult one however, with the reigning champions The New Saints the visitors.
However, Park Avenue has not always been a happy hunting ground for the Saints, who have failed to win in three of their last four visits to Ceredigion.
Last season’s meeting was a memorable one, with Jon Owen bagging a late winner to secure a 1-0 win, which was the Saints’ first defeat of the 2021/22 season and one of only two throughout the entire campaign as they stormed to the league title by a 21-point margin from their nearest challengers, Bala Town.
There have been changes at Park Hall since their title win however.
Anthony Limbrick was relieved of his duties on the eve of the new season, with Craig Harrison returning to take charge for a second time following a five and a half year spell between 2011-2017, which saw the Saints break Ajax’s 44-year-old world record for the longest winning streak in top-flight football, as well as winning six successive league titles.
Josh Daniels was the highest profile arrival over the summer, joining after two years in League One with Shrewsbury Town.
Former Liverpool academy goalkeeper Daniel Atherton also arrived, following the retirement of club legend Paul Harrison.
The Saints have started the new season with two wins and a draw, and currently sit joint top of the embryonic Cymru Premier table, with seven points.
They secured their second win on Friday with a 2-1 victory at home to Connahs Quay with goals from John Routledge and Declan McManus.
There will be a familiar face in the Saints goal this evening, with Connor Roberts now established as No.1 at Park Hall.
Connor will be assured of a warm welcome following his successful two-year loan spell in Ceredigion between 2019-2021, during which he proved to be a fans favourite.
