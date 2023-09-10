ABERYSTWYTH are still searching for their first win of the JD Cymru Premier after falling short against Caernarfon in the second half at Park Avenue on Saturday.
Aberystwyth Town 2 Caernarfon Town 4, JD Cymru Premier
The Cofis had lost their last three fixtures against the Seasiders and it seemed as if a fourth could be on the cards when Aber took the lead after just four minutes.
Harry Owen was first to a low cross into the box from Jack Thorn, and the loanee from Nomads turned smartly before crashing the ball, via a deflection, into the roof of the net from seven yards for Aber’s first league goal of the season.
But the Canaries were back on level terms just two minutes later when a clever set-piece from a Sion Bradley corner that included Darren Thomas, ended with Zack Clarke thundering the ball past Dave Jones.
Richard Davies’ men were ahead in the 19th minute. A sloppy ball in midfield was picked up by Bradley, who fed it to Thomas and he zipped it to the overlapping Dion Donoghue who cut inside from the left and his deflected shot evaded the diving Jones on its way to the bottom right hand corner of his net.
Despite their poor start to the season, the hosts struck back well and began dominating possession. Iwan Lewis tested Town stopper Lewis Webb with a powerful long range effort that slid inches wide of the left upright.
Webb was forced into a smart, full length save to stop John Owen from finding the net from 18th yards whilst the keeper had no chance in the 26th when Lewis found Caernarfon’s top left hand corner of the net with a sweet strike from 25 yards.
The remainder of the half was pretty even with Lewis forcing Webb into another save and Clarke, at the other end, disappointed not to have done better with an effort three minutes into injury time when well placed and with runners either side.
On the balance of play the Seasiders edged possession in the first half but the second period was a totally different scenario as the Cofis took control from the restart and dominated for long periods.
The introduction of substitutes Ben Wynne and Adam Davies just before the hour mark provided some fresh impetus to the visitors, especially whilst going forward and they began piling on the pressure as they pinned their hosts in their own half.
Thomas went close on the hour mark with an excellent first time effort from 30 yards after he picked up a slack clearance from the home keeper but luckily for the Seasiders Harry Owen managed to head the goalbound effort away from its target.
Louis Lloyd set Bradley up with a nice cross to the far post but he could not quite keep his volley on target from six yards.
Thomas and Wynne both tested Jones with fine efforts, but the keeper pulled off a number of saves to keep his side on level terms.
It seemed just a matter of time until the Cofis would go ahead and they finally did it in the 71st minute. Marc Williams picked the ball up in midfield and drove upwards before finding Davies with an excellent pass. The big striker took one touch to control the ball before firing it under the advancing Jones for his fourth goal of the new season.
Jones denied Thomas again late on before Davies got his brace to finish the game off and secure the points to the Cofis. The clock was showing ninety two minutes when Davies got on the ball outside the penalty area, and struck a ow effort past Jones after beating his man.