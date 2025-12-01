ABERYSTWYTH Town Football Club have confirmed the appointment of Craig Williams as men’s first-team manager, joining from Caersws FC of the JD Cymru North.
A stalwart of Mid Wales football throughout his 21-year senior playing career — including two seasons in Black and Green between 2010–12 — Craig takes the reins at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium following the departure of Callum McKenzie.
Boasting more than 600 career appearances, Craig is most synonymous with Newtown AFC, where he made a club-record 524 appearances across 17 seasons at Latham Park, serving as club captain in his later years.
A key figure in The Robins’ three European campaigns during his tenure, Craig played every minute of their 2015/16, 2021/22 and 2022/23 UEFA Europa and UEFA Europa Conference League fixtures — captaining the 2022/23 side into the Second Qualifying Round after a famous penalty-shootout victory over HB Torshavn at Latham Park.
Ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, Craig made the switch to neighbours Caersws FC of the JD Cymru North, making 48 appearances for The Bluebirds before returning to Newtown AFC in November 2024 as assistant manager to Callum McKenzie — later rejoining the playing squad in January 2025.
He went on to make a final nine appearances before announcing his retirement from playing at the season’s end.
Turning his focus fully to coaching, Craig also departed his long-standing role within Newtown AFC’s academy and became first-team manager at Caersws FC in May 2025.
Now swapping Powys for Ceredigion, he begins his duties with the Black and Greens as this pivotal JD Cymru South campaign continues.
Commenting on his appointment, Williams said: “I’m delighted to take on the role of Manager of Aberystwyth Town FC in the JD Cymru South. Having lived in Mid Wales all my life, I know how big the club is and how much it means in the community.
“I played for Aberystwyth around 15 years ago, and I’m fortunate to know several of the current players and staff. That familiarity gives me real confidence in what we can achieve together, and I’m looking forward to working with them to push the club on.
“My ambition is to help drive the club forward, to build on the brilliant work that Callum has put in place, and to be as competitive as possible in a tough league.
]”Lastly I’m looking forward to seeing the supporters — Aberystwyth has always had a fantastic backing and I’m hoping to see and feel that support as the season goes on.”
