ABERYSTWYTH Town lost a fifth consecutive JD Cymru Premier game, with second half goals from Ricky Watts, Ben Ahmun and an own goal from Louis Bradford enough to secure a comfortable win for Haverfordwest County.
A healthy crowd turned up but Aber were under the cosh from early on, surviving a series of corners in the first few minutes.
Aber keeper Dave Jones saved a low effort from Kyle McCarthy, then at the other end Christophe Aziamale was fouled and Alex Darlington’s free kick was gathered on the line by Zac Jones.
County had more of the ball but then Aber broke again with a quick Darlington free kick finding Johnny Evans, but his left foot effort was again saved by Jones.
Evans’ night was then curtailed by injury and Haverfordwest continued to boss the ball: Luke Tabone headed against the crossbar from a cross, Watts clipped past the post and Alaric Jones sidefooted wide.
A nice Aber move ended with a low effort from Rico Patterson bringing a save from Zac Jones, before his namesake Dave Jones in the Aber goal denied Watts and Corey Shepherd, and although the visitors had been on top on the first half, Aber had held firm till the break and created enough chances to believe a result was possible on the night.
Sadly for Town, County added a clinical edge to their game after the break. Nice interplay around the box saw Kyle Kenniford feed Watts and he slotted the ball under Jones for the first, seven minutes into the second half.
Five minutes later a left wing cross from Alaric Jones picked out Ahmun unmarked around the penalty spot, and he found the net to double the score and leave Aber really up against it.
Steff Davies won a free kick for Aber but Niall Flint’s set piece was repelled, then Jones denied Aziamaleh from close range.
Then back in front of a despairing Dias Stand sub Ben Fawcett cut wide, before another left wing cross, this time from McCarthy, skewed horribly into the net from Bradford’s attempted clearance, and the game was done.
Jacob Owen cut inside and tested Dave Jones, but then to compound the Black and Greens’ misery Steff Davies went down with a nasty injury and had to come off.
Zac Hartley went on a great left wing run and crossed for Azaiamale, but the striker couldn’t get an effort in, then Shepherd intercepted for County and sent an effort inches wide, and Leigh Jenkins headed past the same post, and the game was done.
After a reasonably close first half in terms of chances, the visitors took control after the break and showed the cutting edge needed to take the points.