ABERYSTWYTH Town have retained local fan-favourite Steff Davies for his fifth season, this time in a player-coach role.
He first joined Aber in 2020, following spells at Penrhyncoch, Bow Street and Haverfordwest.
The striker has amassed 87 appearances in all competitions since joining and contributed two memorable goals to the last campaign, his first being a stoppage time winner against Pontardawe in the Welsh Cup, before finishing off a goalmouth scramble in the final day victory over Pontypridd, securing another season of top-flight football.
In addition to his playing duties, Davies will take on additional duties as a member of the club’s coaching staff.
Manager Anthony Williams said: “It’s fantastic to get Steff back in, he typifies the club, and he gives us so much on the pitch and off the pitch.
“He’s got a motivational endeavour that gets the boys in a really good position mentally.
“He looked as fit as he’s ever been last season. He’s worked really hard in the off season after having quite a serious injury to his thigh, but he comes back in now raring to go and contribute a lot to the team on and off the pitch.
“He was thinking of retiring, but he thought ‘let’s give it one more go’, and I’m absolutely ecstatic to have him in!”