ABERYSTWYTH rounded off their pre-season schedule with a second win in four days, away to Cinderford Town on Saturday afternoon.
Jack Thorn gave Aber the lead on 18 minutes only for Dale Evans to equalise six minutes later. Trialist B regained the lead in first half injury time, and that was enough to secure the win.
The game started with an unseasonable downpour in the Forest of Dean and the hosts had the first say with Charlie Davies’ low effort parried to safety by Dave Jones in the visiting goals.
Soon afterwards a great deep cross from Rhys Davies found Captain Jack Thorn at the back post and his header was heading for the net before James Smallcombe intervened.
The Black and Greens’ tails were up when Trialist B’s free kick out on the left was delivered perfectly for Thorn to convert from close range at the near post, and soon after Johnny Evans lobbed over from distance.
Devon Torry was played into a great position inside the box only for a super last ditch tackle to deny the young Newtown loanee his first strike, then Rhys Davies had a goalbound overhead kick saved, but Cinderford were level when Dale Evans’ corner kick sneaked in at the back stick.
Jones saved Andy Lewis’ low effort, then Trialist B’s shot was expertly saved by the alert Smallcombe down the other end. Rhys Davies volleyed over for Aber then just before the break another super left wing delivery from the selfsame Davies found Trialist B in the box, and he finished superbly to give Aber a half time lead which on balance of play they probably deserved.
John Owen came on for Town after the break and was soon Cruyff turning his way down the left wing and sending in dangerous crosses.
Then Niall Flint sent in a dangerous corner and Louis Bradford’s header was stopped on the line by Smallcombe.
The visitors were working hard in heavy rain to harry the hosts, who themselves enjoyed a period of possession, with Dale Evans again threatening from a set piece, though Dave Jones punched his free kick to safety.
Subs Gwydion Dafis, Seb Osment and Iestyn Duggan all made appearances, and Thorn was again denied at the near post from Iwan Lewis’ delivery.
Aber finished the game playing some nice football around Cinderford’s box, but the final touch was missing.
They defended a late free kick from Andy Lewis, and Flint curled a late effort wide and the Black and Greens had done enough to earn a solid away win, at the home of Southern League Division One South side Cinderford Town.
So Anthony Williams’ team look to be shaping up nicely ahead of the forthcoming season, and will now have a series of in depth training sessions ahead of the first competitive game of the season, away to Colwyn Bay in the Nathaniel MG Cup on Saturday, 3 August (ko 2.30pm).
Aberystwyth Town FC would like to thank Cinderford Town for their superb welcome and are delighted to have competed in the inaugural Ken Mcnally Memorial Trophy.