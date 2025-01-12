Aberystwyth Town 1 Briton Ferry Llansawel 6
JD Cymru Premier
ABER Town suffered a heavy defeat at home to Briton Ferry to end Phase I of their 2024/5 season on a serious downer.
Luke Bowen returned to haunt Park Avenue with two goals (11 and 54 minutes), fellow striker Tom Walters also netted a brace (28 and 48 minutes), then Alex Gammond (penalty, 90 mins) and Jasper Payne (90+2) brought the score to six.
Jonathan Evans netted a goal back on 41 minutes but this was Ferry’s day.
A very good crowd of 459, bolstered by an Aberystwyth JFL Promotion turned up on a cold day, however it was the visitors who started on top.
Walters volleyed over, then new signing Cuba Cline sent in a good right wing cross which evaded Aber’s forwards.
Next a left sided free kick from Corey Hurford was nodded home by Bowen and the visitors had a crucial lead.
Zac Hartley for Aber surged down the left and sent in a dangerous shot which fizzed past the post, then Dave Jones denied Rio Dyer and Hurford, however the livewire left winger made up for that soon afterwards by sending in a left wing cross which Walters tapped home expertly to double the lead.
Ben Davies chipped over for Aber, Louis Bradford crossed for Jack Thorn to side foot over the bar, then a nice ball from Rico Patterson caused consternation at the back, Will Fuller’s clearance rebounded off his own player and set up Jonathan Evans, who finished really well from a difficult angle down the left, and Aber seemed to be on the up.
A last gasp foul on the edge of the box by Gammond brought a yellow rather than a red card, and Patterson was inches away from an equaliser as his free kick went agonisingly wide, with Aber dreaming of a comeback with a half time score of 1-2.
Clearly the next goal would be crucial, and devastatingly for home fans it came for Ferry, as a loose ball in the box fell nicely for Walters to slot home the killer third.
Jonathan Evans broke and sent an attempt just wide from distance, but then an excellent right wing cross from Louis Bates was again nodded home by Bowen, to earn an irretrievable three goal lead.
Aber handed debuts to Elliot Scotcher and Abdi Sharif, and despite some corners were unable to trouble the visitors.
Dyer blasted a good chance over and Ricky-Lee Owen curled just wide, then Niall Flint was denied by Fuller, Patterson had an attempt blocked them somehow Johnny Evans’ goalbound effort deflected into Fuller’s hands, as the chances continued to come.
Then right at the end the visitors were awarded a penalty for a challenge made after Ryan George’s shot had gone wide, with Gammond scoring, then right at the death Ellis Sage’s right wing cross was met by Payne for a sixth, and the Seasiders’ torture was over.
This was certainly a chastening day for the Black and Greens and a classic bad day at the office, however this was Town’s first home defeat in five, and Antonio Corbisiero’s side must rediscover their good form in Phase II if they are to survive the drop.
Matches recommence in two weeks time and the fixtures will be released next week.
Report: ATFC