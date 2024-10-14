DESPITE another battling performance Aberystwyth lost 3-0 to a Penybont side showing a clinical edge sadly lacking from the Black and Greens in the JD Cymru Premier on Saturday.
The first game of the post Anthony Williams era started with Dave Taylor in interim charge, and a great atmosphere created by a bumper crowd of 503, boosted by the Aberystwyth JFL promotion day.
Hopes of a positive start for Aber were dented however within 30 seconds as a cross came in from Penybont’s right and Owen Pritchard opened the scoring for the league leaders.
Louis Bradford nodded on Niall Flint’s free kick but no one could capitalise, then the Bont’s Josh Crowl went close in front of the Dias Stand.
John Owen then flashed a great effort just past the far post which was inches from glory, and then Penybont’s corner by Kane Owen was flicked into the box and Chris Venables broke Aber hearts once again with a finish from close range.
In a fairly tight game the scoreline was harsh on the hosts and they had a number of set pieces repelled, while Dave Jones punched clear a Kane Owen corner, and half time came with clinical Penybont two goals to the good.
The rain came down after the break and Jones was in the right place to save Clayton Green’s shot from distance.
Harry Arnison almost picked out Owen in space but keeper Adam Przybek came out well to smother the ball, then Mael Davies’ super effort from the right was touched round the post by the diving Jones.
Crowl sidefooted over from close range and Aber felt they were still in it, cheered on as they were by their young following.
Jones came out well to deny Nathan Wood then Crowl, and Wood was again denied by Jones with the visitors threatening again.
Aber had a great chance to get back in it when sub Alex Darlington’s free kick into the box fell for Bradford, but Aber’s number one centre half couldn’t quite make contact, with the Dias Stand in despair.
Then with time running out a left wing cross fell nicely for Nathan Wood to smash home Penybont’s third and kill the game definitively, and heap misery on the luckless Black and Greens.
This was a harsh scoreline from a home perspective, and hope lies in the fact that Aber did create chances to have got much closer – but the JD Cymru Premier is proving to be a cruel mistress for Aber this season.
The club would like to extend a huge thanks to all JFL players and their families for attending on Saturday, and to all their fantastic followers.