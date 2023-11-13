TREGARON Turfs Reserves and Talybont produced an eight-goal thriller on Saturday with seven of the goals coming in a pulsating first half.
The visitors led 4-3 at the break thanks to Tomos Benjamin (2), Ioan Joseph and Simon Watson-Smith, with Lee Morgan (2) and Ioan Llwyd replying of the Turfs. Benjamin bagged his hat-trick on 53 minutes to make sure of the points.
Tregaron were down to 10 men by that point after Edward Alun Davies saw red
• Bont won a penalty shoot-out 7-6 against visitors Borth after the Cambrian Tyres League Cup first round tie finished 1-1 at the end of the 90.
Garin Evans gave Bont a 35th minute lead with Dion Davies equalising on the hour.