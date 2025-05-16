TWENTY seven ladies from Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club enjoyed a couple of days at Hill Valley Golf Club, Whitchurch, Shropshire organised by captain Helen Lewis.

Sunday’s competition was an individual Stableford competition.

Overall Winner - Barbara Flanagan - 36 points

Division 1: 1, Nia Hughes, 32 points; 2, Helen Lewis, 28 points; 3, Debbie Jones, 25 points

Division 2: 1, Kay Thomas, 30 points; 2, Jean Harrison, 27 points; 3, Clare Jones - 26 points

Monday’s Competition - Teams of 4: 1, Clare Jones , Debbie Jones, Catrin Pugh Jones and Helen Lewis, 80 points; 2, Kay Thomas, Ruth Jones, Barbara Reece and Margaret Roberts, 79 points

Division One winner Nia Hughes
Division One winner Nia Hughes (Photo supplied)

Division Two winner Kay Thomas
Division Two winner Kay Thomas (Photo supplied)

Team winners
Team winners (Photo supplied)