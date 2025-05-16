TWENTY seven ladies from Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club enjoyed a couple of days at Hill Valley Golf Club, Whitchurch, Shropshire organised by captain Helen Lewis.
Sunday’s competition was an individual Stableford competition.
Overall Winner - Barbara Flanagan - 36 points
Division 1: 1, Nia Hughes, 32 points; 2, Helen Lewis, 28 points; 3, Debbie Jones, 25 points
Division 2: 1, Kay Thomas, 30 points; 2, Jean Harrison, 27 points; 3, Clare Jones - 26 points
Monday’s Competition - Teams of 4: 1, Clare Jones , Debbie Jones, Catrin Pugh Jones and Helen Lewis, 80 points; 2, Kay Thomas, Ruth Jones, Barbara Reece and Margaret Roberts, 79 points