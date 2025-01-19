TALYBONT and Corris United played their first fixture of 2025 at Blaendolau fields on Saturday, after the weather disrupted the previous weekend’s match.
It was a must win game for both sides who have been very competitive in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League so far this season.
Talybont went in to the game unbeaten at the top of the table, and Corris knew that three points would help them to close the gap from third on both Talybont and Borth United above them.
Corris started strong, with some direct attacks calling on Talybont's defence to remain strong.
Solid challenges and clearances by Will Thomas and Callum Richards at the heart of the Talybont defence kept Corris at bay.
Talybont goalkeeper Huw Taylor made a tremendous save away to his left from a Corris shot taken outside the area, which looked destined for the top corner.
The first half ended goalless, with both sides having half chances.
Aled Parry-Evans' acrobatic effort from a Talybont free kick was one of the highlights.
In the second half Talybont started strong and Ioan Joseph's speculative effort from the right wing on 48 minutes sailed over Thomas Jenkins in the Corris goal to make it 1-0 Talybont.
Corris reacted positively to going a goal down, and equalised from a corner in the 53rd minute through Dion Kohler, who had been dangerous for the visitors from the kick off.
From here on in the game became open and attacking, with both sides pushing for the winner.
Huw Taylor made another great save from Dion Kohler, with James Graham and Ioan Joseph both having chances for Talybont.
The breakthrough finally came in the 85th minute after a strong period of pressure from Talybont.
Chris Foster was influential from left back for Talybont, and when the ball broke in the box, it was Rich Williams with a perfectly placed poked assist for Ioan Joseph to get his second of the afternoon and give Talybont the lead.
A late booking for Talybont substitute Patrick Hutton-Jones made for a very nervous last five minutes, but Talybont held out well to secure the three points in a great game played in good spirits by both sides.
The number of teams playing in the Cambrian Tyres district league might be low this season compared to previous years, but this game was a great advert for the league with two well organised and committed sides enjoying local grassroots football.