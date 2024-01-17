Bont moved level on points with Corris United at the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League table after a hard-fought contest against visitors Talybont.
Williams Evans and Ethan Rees put them in the driving seat before James Graham set up a nervy final when he beat home keeper Thomas Jenkins with five minutes remaining.
Borth United are also on 15 points following their more comfortable 4-1 win at Padarn United.
Jake Bush gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot on the half hour but Borth were a different beast in the second stanza with Ross Diamond shining with a couple of goals and Sol Kalani ap Shem and Jamie Bryan compounding Padarn’s misery.
Tregaron Turfs Reserves were also in uncompromising mood as they saw off visitors Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves 6-1.
They were four goals to the good through Gethin Evans, Jay Kenney, Caradog Daniel and Ioan Llwyd before youngster Jamie Pymm pulled one back for Tywyn.
But Turfs finished strongly with strikes by Paul Otway and Kenney rounding off a good afternoon’s work.