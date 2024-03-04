After a largely dominant performance the Black and Greens were disappointed to leave Park Avenue with just a point against Barry Town.
Aberystwyth Town 1 Barry Town United 1, JD Cymru Premier Conference
Ben Woollam scored a sensational ninth minute opener for Town, but the visitors were controversially awarded a penalty 11 minutes later and Keenan Patten equalised for the Linnets.
From then on chance after chance fell to the homesters but they were unable to score, and a draw was the ultimate outcome.
On a sunny but chilly day on the Ceredigion coast a decent crowd of 352 attended, including Kinmel Bay Under 16s Girls team, who escorted the players onto the pitch ahead of their Bute Energy U16s Cup Semi Final at Park Avenue on Sunday.
The hosts started confidently and Iwan Lewis was soon creating chances, sending in a deep cross for Mark Cadwallader to nod towards the top corner at the back post, only for Mike Lewis to catch the ball.
Will Richards then nodded wide from a Barry corner, but then came a special moment as Woollam found the ball 40 yards out, strode forward and unleashed a howitzer across goal into the far top corner, creating ecstasy in the Dias Stand with a goal of the season contender.
Lucas Tomlinson headed over for Barry from a Rhys Davies cross, then Cadwallader nearly sneaked in to double the lead at the near post, but the ball went wide.
Next came a moment of great debate when a visiting player was tripped on the edge of the area, and a free kick was awarded, which was then upgraded to a penalty on the advice of the assistant referee.
Patten made no mistake from the spot and the game was all square again. Zac Hartley was next to shoot for Aber, in vain, then Aiden Lewis hit the side netting at the other end.
Jake Canavan saw a super volley tipped over by Lewis, John Owen went close with an attempt from distance and Alex Darlington saw a volley deflected wide, while Dave Jones had to stay alert to save a late flick from Patton, and a close half ended level.
Into the second half and on came Aber with a series of early set pieces which failed to produce a real chance. Then Darlington’s header was caught by Lewis, Barry survived five corners in a row before Louis Bradford went close with a diving header from Darlington’s free kick, which was saved.
Home frustrations grew as Owen got into a promising position but couldn’t quite get his shot in, before seeing a back post header saved from Hartley’s deep cross.
Owen was then tripped before firing over, and Darlington had a low shot saved, before livewire sub Johnny Evans was somehow denied at the back post by the redoubtable Lewis. Barry had a rare chance in injury time when Chris Hugh’s free kick was saved by Jones, then Ollie Basey came on for his Aber debut in goal, but a precious second goal just would not come for the Black and Greens, who had to settle for a point.
Aber’s next assignment is the huge game at relegation rivals Pontypridd United on Saturday (2.30pm).
Report: ATFC