PWLLHELI Ladies have been crowned champions of the inaugural North Wales Women’s League West after beating Llanystumdwy 3-0 yesterday.
The Rec side, who have won all nine of their games in a hugely impressive campaign, took the lead through Lois Thomas on the half hour, her 15th goal of the season after good work by Stacey Sansome.
It was far from plain sailing though with the home side putting up stern resistance until Pwll doubled their tally through Catrin Thomas on 65 minutes.
And it was game over when Charley Davies made it 3-0 five minutes later.
Pwllheli will now face East Division winners Flint Town United to decide the overall North Wales Women’s League champions.