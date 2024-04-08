BORTH United closed the gap on Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League leaders Bont to three points with a comfortable 4-0 win at Tregaron Turfs Reserves on Saturday.
Sol Kalani gave the visitors the lead on 21 minutes and they netted a deserved second goal by Kyle Chillery on the half hour mark.
The Crows continued to dominate proceedings after the break with James Fox extending their advantage in the 67th minute before Kenyan Ndugire Macharia scored his first goal for the club with a well-taken penalty which gave home keeper Caradog Davies no chance.
Battling Padarn United picked up another point in their last home game of the campaign after an evenly matched encounter against visitors Talybont.
The hosts took the lead on the hour but Talybont grabbed a share of the spoils courtesy of a late penalty by Ioan Joseph in the 83rd minute.
Both sides had chances to sneak a winner in the closing stages but the draw was the fair result on the balance of play.
Corris United’s scheduled match against Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
They trail leaders Bont by 10 points but they have three games in hand meaning that there could still be a few twists and turns to the title race in the final few fixtures.