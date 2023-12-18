TALYBONT are through the third round of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League Cup after a solid 3-0 win against visitors Tywyn Bryncrug.
After a goalless first half, the hosts controlled the second stanza with goals by Harry Whalley (2) and Tomos Benjamin, who was sent off on 80 minutes after receiving a second caution.
Bont are also through after a closely-fought tie at Tregaron Turfs Reserves.
William Evans gave the visitors the lead on the half hour with little to choose between the two teams.
Dylan Tapp was sent off on the stroke of half time and the Turfs made the 10 men pay when Wil Hockenhull equalised on 51 minutes.
Garin Evans restored Bont’s lead moments later and the 10 men held on to seal the win.