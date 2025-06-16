Tal/Rachels 2 (240- 9) beat Commoners (178 all out) by 62 runs
Fine & Country West Wales Cricket Conference
A STRONG second string saw off a depleted but spirited Commoners team in the 'Fine and Country' conference.
Having lost the toss, Tal/Rachels skipper Vinod Mathew faced up to the bowling of Siddiuqi.
A typical inswinger drew first blood for the bowler, trapping Mathew LBW.
Lahiru Chamil and Titus Mathew also fell cheaply, with Hozefa Hussain picking up both wickets.
Ben Harper and Phil Abraham then took charge, seeing off the pace of Commoners skipper Waqar Younis.
Both batsmen showed excellent technique, and the fourth wicket pair took the score from a precarious 37- 3 to 129.
Harper reached the fifty he has been threatening to make all season, before succumbing without further addition.
Abraham was joined by the attacking Zaid Khan, and both batsmen played powerful shots as the score mounted.
Abraham was finally dismissed for 64 by Ethan Jarvis, and Zaid fell for 46, despatched by Sohaib Syed.
Commendably, Commoners fought back to claim three further wickets, captain Waqar picking up two of them, but chasing a total of 240 was a tall order.
The task was instantly made harder by Muhammad Assad being dismissed instantly by Milton John, but a fightback was set in place by Zakir and Nauman Saati.
The pair defied the bowling well, and imaginative changes in the bowling did not disturb them.
Saati was looking good, but having made 51 out of 66, he chanced his arm once too often and was caught by the dependable Rebin off Titus Mathew.
The same bowler also accounted for Syed and Jarvis.
The big wicket of Zakir was taken by Nimal Nixon, the opener being caught behind by Mudit Bohra for 46.
Waqar bravely defied the bowling by hitting out for 22, but with his stumps being shattered by Phil Abraham, the innings fell away, last man Sukhmal entertaining briefly.
Abraham actually took three wickets in his only over, with Sagar and Chamil supporting him in taking one wicket each to polish matters off.
