WALES and Everton star Kevin Ratcliffe will pay a visit to the popular Tregaron Junior Football Festival this Saturday.
The tournament organisers posted: “We’re delighted to announce that former Wales and Everton captain, Kevin Ratcliffe will be present at this year’s festival.
“He is Everton’s most successful captain leading the Toffees to the FA Cup, European Cup Winners' Cup, Charity Shield and the League Championship, and with 59 caps for Wales, we can’t wait to welcome him to Tregaron.
“Come and meet a proper legend – this year’s festival just got even bigger.”
125 teams from all over the country will be competing at age groups ranging from under 6s to under 16s on 24 pitches at the Tregaron School Field
The tournament is now well and truly on the junior festival calendar.
