TYWYN Bryncrug Reserves beat Llanilar Reserves by the odd goal in five in their penultimate outing of the season in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League on Saturday.
The visitors made a bright start when Ryan Dean fired them ahead on 13 minutes but Llanilar hit back through Morgan Ashton moments later.
Leroy Mbeva restored Tywyn’s advantage on 19 minutes and gave them a two-goal buffer at the break with a good finish on the stroke of half time.
It continued to be a close affair after the turnaround with chances at both ends, the only one taken by Tobias Wilcockson on 80 minutes to suggest that the hosts could take something from the game but it was too little too late.
Padarn United ended their season on a real high with a 2-1 win at second placed Borth United.
After a shaky start Padarn have shown improvement throughout the campaign, their latest victory coming after Joe Yates gave them the lead on the half hour.
Borth equalised through Callum Lewis in first half stoppage time but the visitors netted the winner on the hour when Yates bagged his brace.
Fixtures, 1 May - Talybont v Corris United; 4 May - Corris United v Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves.