IT remains neck‑and‑neck at the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League as both Penparcau and Talybont recorded wins on Saturday.
Penparcau stay top on goal difference after a narrow 2–1 victory over Borth United, while Talybont kept the pressure on with a convincing 4–0 win against third‑placed Llanon.
At Min‑y‑Ddol, Borth struck first in an incident‑packed encounter, Clay Nash finishing well after 12 minutes.
Their lead lasted only four minutes, Mike Gornall levelling on a heavy pitch.
Penparcau eventually found the winner on 70 minutes when Matty Davies struck, set up by Liam Jaques. The league leaders were forced to dig deep late on after Callum Evans and Ciaran Evans were both sent off.
Talybont, who this week announced the return of experienced midfielder Nick Smith, produced a clinical display against Llanon.
Aled Parry Evans opened the scoring early on, before an own goal from Lewis Tomlins doubled the advantage. The hosts continued to dominate in the second half, with Sion Pugh and James Graham adding to their tally.
Ceidwaid Aberystwyth also enjoyed a productive afternoon, running out 5–1 winners against Corris United. Bradley Dibble, with two goals, and Kyle Chillery, who contributed a goal and two assists, were standout performers as Ceidwaid delivered one of their strongest displays of the season.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.