ABERYSTWYTH Town have announced the signing 19-year-old goalkeeper La’Trell Jones.
La’Trell was born in Burton upon Trent and his footballing journey began at Aston Villa, where he spent five years in the academy.
After leaving the Villans, a brief spell at Mickleover Sports followed, before he was snapped up by Queens Park Rangers in 2023.
He spent two seasons in QPR’s academy, and enjoyed had a loan spell with NIFL Premiership side Coleraine earlier this season.
Returning home recently, La'Trell now joins the Black and Greens until the end of the season to bolster options between the sticks following recent injury to January loanee Kelland Absalom.
Manager Craig Williams commented: "I'm pleased to welcome La’Trell to Aberystwyth Town. He’s a young goalkeeper with a really good background at both Aston Villa and QPR.
He’s a bright character, full of energy, and has fitted in well already with the group. I’m looking forward to seeing the contribution he can make for us as the season goes on. Welcome La’Trell!"
Jones said: “I’m delighted to be here at this amazing club. My first impressions are that it’s very well structured and determined, and we’ve got a clear goal of promotion that everyone is working towards.
“Everyone has been great so far and I’m really happy to be here.”
“I’ve had some really great moments in my career already, such as playing at stadiums like Loftus Road and City Ground, but my proudest one so far was being called up to represent Jamaica.”
Aberystwyth Town’s fixture at Cwmbran Celtic on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.