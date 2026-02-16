The Partee Animals v Hustlers semi-final 2nd leg was a close run affair. It stood at 5-5 after the first leg and the sides were still level this time after the singles finished 4-4. However, Torrent won the two doubles frames to make it 6-4 in their favour reaching the final 11-9 on aggregate. Dion Jones won 2 singles for the winners, Steve Parry and Noel Coward notching up 2 frames each for the Fairbourne side. The successful doubles pairings were Tom Jones/ Brian Roberts and Dion/ Elfyn Dafydd.