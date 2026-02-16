IN the Dolgellau and District Pool League, the shield finalists on March 29 will be Garth Gangsters from Llwyngwril and Torrent Hustlers.
The Partee Animals v Hustlers semi-final 2nd leg was a close run affair. It stood at 5-5 after the first leg and the sides were still level this time after the singles finished 4-4. However, Torrent won the two doubles frames to make it 6-4 in their favour reaching the final 11-9 on aggregate. Dion Jones won 2 singles for the winners, Steve Parry and Noel Coward notching up 2 frames each for the Fairbourne side. The successful doubles pairings were Tom Jones/ Brian Roberts and Dion/ Elfyn Dafydd.
In the other semi-final, Royal B conceded the 2nd leg at Garth after losing the first leg 1-9. Royal B did play a league match at Fairbourne Golf and won 5-4, both teams being a player short. David Hall and Jack Townshend had 2 wins for Royal B while Lloyd Wrobell won 2 frames for the Golf side.
Fixtures in the Dolgellau and District Pool League on February 22 are as follows: Fairbourne Golf v Partee Animals; Garth G v Royal B; Royal A v Sandbanks; Torrent H v Cross Keys.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.