Bont moved up to second in the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League with a comprehensive 6-1 victory against visitors Tregaron Turfs Reserves.
The home side scored early and late through William Evans and Garin Evans in a first half that they bossed with William Evans bagging his brace on 52 minutes quickly followed by a Jordan Perry strike to put them four goals clear.
Ioan Llwyd pulled one back for the Turfs which fired the home side to go in search of more goals which they got through Cian Thomas and Richard Jones.
Leaders Corris made it four wins out of four courtesy of a stoppage time winner by Dean Kohler.
The Quarrymen led 2-1 at the break thanks to goals by Dafydd Jones and Joe Green with Tristan Jenkins replying for visitors Borth United.
James Fox thought he had earned a share of the spoils when he converted an 82nd minute penalty but Kohler had the last laugh.
Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves managed to get over the line to secure their second victory of the campaign after a close encounter against visitors Padarn United.
The hosts led 2-0 at the break thanks to Jamie Pymm and an Ian Alexander Lee own goal.
Dominik Patlewicz closed the gap on 51 minutes before Ben Williams restored Tywyn’s two-goal cushion with 10 minutes to go.
Lee scored at the right end moments later but Tywyn held on to the points.