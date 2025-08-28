TALYBONT and Llanon maintained their 100 per cent start to the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League with midweek wins on Wednesday evening.
Talybont scored five unanswered goals against at Padarn United.
The visitors controlled possession from the first whistle and created chance after chance, but credit must go to Padarn goalkeeper Anthony Williams, who produced a string of outstanding saves to prevent a bigger scoreline.
Despite his heroics, Talybont’s relentless pressure eventually told, with goals coming from all over the pitch.
Harley Lawton and Kenneth Williams gave them a two-goal advantage at the break with Aled Parry-Evans and substitutes James Graham and Osian Clark adding to their tally after the turnaround.
Llanon picked up three points on the road after a tough tussle against Llanilar Reserves.
Thomas Rees-Jones gave them an early lead after just three minute but Llanilar hit back midway through the half through Shon Morgans.
Thomas Scholfield restored Llanon’s advantage before the break and the points were in the bag when Tim Brook added a third with 10 minutes remaining.
Borth United beat Corris United by the odd goal in five in the other game played on Wednesday.
The Crows found themselves trailing to an early goal by the Quarrynen’s Alex Jarman but grew in to the game as time went on and were perhaps unfortunate to still be trailing at the break.
Jake Bush eventually equalised on 70 minutes and the same player gave them the lead seven minutes later.
Jake Hinge drew Corris level moments later but Borth, who had shaped up as the better side in the second half, took the spoils with a winner by Callum Lewis in the closing stages.
