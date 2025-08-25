LAMPETER Town moved three points clear at the top of the MMP Central Wales League South table with a big performance and a big win against visitors Llanilar on Saturday.
Hari Jones, Jakub Michalski and Rhodri Morgan gave the hosts a healthy advantage by the break after a dominant first half by the home side.
Morgan continued to haunt Llan after the break with four more goals to take his tally to eight league goals already at this early stage of the season.
Credit to Llan, they kept going and were rewarded with a well-taken Osian Simpson-Jones penalty and a strike by 18-year-old Efan Wyn Jones.
Scott Davies made it 8-2 on 83 minutes before Simpson-Jones bagged his brace in stoppage time.
Callum Francis-Jones netted the only goal of the game as Caersws Development saw off Kerry FC after a close game at the Recreation Ground.
