LLANILAR Reserves were in the mood for goals as they put fellow Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League strugglers Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves to the sword on Saturday with a 6-1 win.
Tywyn are still searching for their first league three-pointer of the season whilst Llanilar only have two wins in eight outings.
Lee Griffiths gave the visitors the lead with a seventh minute penalty but Llanilar then took command.
Tomos Glyn Tomos equalised a couple of minutes later before Morgan Ashton missed a spot kick for the hosts moments later.
The hosts shrugged that miss off and took the game by the scruff of its neck with goals by Jack Allen, Tomos and Efan Wyn Jones before the break.
Evan Jones made it 5-1 very early in the second half and a fine team performance was capped when Ashton bagged his brace in the closing stages of the game.