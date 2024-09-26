ABERYSTWYTH Town head south this Friday evening for a clash with Barry Town United at Jenner Park, looking to get back to winning ways after a painful run of six defeats in the JD Cymru Premier.
This will be the second league meeting between the two teams so far this season, with Aber taking all three points back on 23rd August thanks to a Jonathan Evans strike.
Barry’s form has improved since; and Steve Jenkins side come into match on the back of three wins and two draws from their last six games in all competitions.
They sit in 8th place in the Cymru Premier table and have amassed 10 points from their first nine games.
Ollie Hulbert is the hosts’ top scorer so far this season, having already netted five times.
Sam Snaith has added three, whilst Keenan Patten has two.
Although Barry had the better time of it during these fixtures last season, winning two and drawing one of the four meetings, Aber have regularly been a thorn in their side in recent years, winning six out of the last 10 meetings between the two clubs stretching back to 2021, including three victories at Jenner Park.
The Black and Green faithful will be hoping to add to that tally on Friday evening.
Jenner Park is situated on Barry Road and the postcode for the stadium is CF62 9BG.
There is no parking for visiting supporters at the stadium, but there is plenty of street parking available in the local area.