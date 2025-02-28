THE big day is here as Aberystwyth Town take on The New Saints at Newtown’s Latham Park this evening in the Nathaniel MG Cup Final.
This will be Aber’s first appearance in a national cup final since 2018, when the Black & Greens met Connah's Quay Nomads in the Welsh Cup Final in a game that was also played at Latham Park.
ATFC gaffer Antonio Corbisiero is no stranger to cup finals in Black & Green either; he was part of the class of 2014 who played the Saints in the Welsh Cup Final.
Assistant ,anager Bari Morgan also captained the club in the 2009 Welsh Cup Final and was part of the squad for the 2014 final, so there is plenty of cup final experience within the ranks.
Opposition do not come any tougher than The New Saints however, and Craig Harrison’s side are in superb form coming into this match having notched 10 consecutive wins in all competitions.
They have lifted this trophy on 10 occasions previously and are looking to defend the trophy having beaten Swansea City in last season's final.
This will be Aber’s first appearance in the final of this competition since its inception in 1992, with the Seasiders finally reaching this stage after losing in the semi-finals on six previous occasions.
To get to the final, the Black & Greens have defeated Colwyn Bay, Llandudno, Connah's Quay and then Cardiff City in a memorable semi-final which was decided on penalties.
The New Saints beat Flint, Airbus, Bala Town and Barry Town United to get to this stage.
The New Saints won both league meetings in earlier the season; triumphing 4-2 at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue in October after a 2-0 victory in September at Park Hall, but Aber do have a history of upsetting the odds against this opposition on the odd occasion.
It is fitting that ATFC will play in a national cup final in 2025 as this year marks the 125th anniversary of the club's 1900 Welsh Cup triumph; a 3-0 victory over Druids which, co-incidentally, was played in Newtown.
Can this year’s team emulate the legends of yesteryear and lift the trophy? We don’t have long to wait to find out!