Flint Town United 5 Aberystwyth Town 0
JD Cymru Premier Conference
ABERYSTWYTH slumped to a five-goal defeat at Cae y Castell against Flint who were clinical in front of goal on the day.
The hosts were sharp from the start with Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro heading an early effort over the bar.
But he made amends on five minutes when he bundled the ball in from close range under pressure from Liam Walsh.
Stung into action, Aber pushed for a prompt equaliser with home keeper Harry Allen a busy man to keep out efforts by John Owen, Billy Kirkham, Louis Bradford and Jack Thorn.
But the next goal came at the other end. A corner routine on 22 minutes saw Anthony Stephens pick out Okera Simmons and his effort from the edge of the box found the back of the net.
Flint pressed for a third with Brandon Diau and Zack Clark going close whilst, at the other end, the Black and Greens nearly pulled one back when Harry Arnison’s dipping free kick was tipped over the bar.
The Seasiders were dealt another blow when Flint added to their tally 60 seconds into the second half, Clarke with a near post header after latching on to Tyler Garrett’s cross.
Credit to Aber, they didn’t let their heads drop and tried to get back in it with a Bradford header saved by Allen and Iwan Lewis volleying an effort just over the bar.
Mark Cadwallader then headed wide, and Owen and Lewis had shots blocked.
But hopes of a comeback were ended when Akpa-Akpro slotted home a 73rd minute penalty after a foul on Clark by Billy Kirkman.
And to rub salt in the wound, Flint made it 5-0 when sub Rhys Cavanagh crossed for Diau to tap home at the far post.
Anthony Williams’ men will look to bounce back from this defeat when they welcome Pontypridd United to Park Avenue on Saturday, ko 12.45pm.