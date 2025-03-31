PULFORD in Cheshire is the destination for one of the most keenly contested 10k races and regularly attracts a strong field of runners.
The high standard of competition can be seen by Rees Logan’s very fast winning time of 28.37.
Three of Aber’s finest made the journey to the north west of England to pit themselves against this strong field and came away with admirable times.
Edd Land completed the course in 36.09 with Paul Jones finishing in 38.53 and Huw Griffiths crossing the line in 40.01.
Edd said: “This race has become an attractive race for high calibre runners – it’s a flat and potentially fast course as was proven again this year. The three of us were keen to see where we stand in such a field, and we were all quite happy with our standings.”
Another 10k race which is increasing in popularity is the Welshpool 10k, a race which offers runners an undulating route which starts and finishes in Welshpool Town Centre but makes its way out and around the majestic Powis Castle estate.
Among the 550 runners this year were four from Aberystwyth Athletic Club.
Stephen Thomas led the Aber contingent home in a time of 49.37 with Gwilym Jones finishing in 52.26. Shan Breese crossed the line in 1.12.34 with Jennie Thomas completing the course in 1.22.16.
For Stephen and Jennie Thomas, this was their second race in two days having completed the Nant yr Arian Silver Trail half marathon the previous day as Stephen says: “Not sure if we quite thought this through when we signed up for both races. The half marathon was pretty tough so the legs were pretty heavy by the time we got to Welshpool. Feet up now though for a few days!”