Aber Town ended on the wrong end of a topsy turvy match at a chilly Cyncoed on Saturday with Cardiff Met emerging 4-2 victors.
Cardiff Met 4 Aberystwyth Town 2, JD Cymru Premier
The hosts looked to be on easy street when goals from Eliot Evans (40 and 55 minutes) put them two up, but an inspiring quickfire response from Mark Cadwallader (61 minutes) and Alex Darlington (73 minutes) put Aber right back in it.
Unfortunately for the Black and Greens, Chris Craven (79 minutes) and Lewis Rees (83 minutes) swung the game back in Met’s favour, and this time alas there was no coming back
Another decent following of South Wales based Black and Greens turned up for what is a popular awayday, and they were signing in appreciation for an early Cruyff turn from John Owen, and a Steff Davies header which went close from Jack Thorn’s long throw.
For Met, Rees saw a shot deflected for a corner, and Craven had a long distance effort tipped over for a corner.
John Owen saw a low shot saved, then Luca Hogan sent in a great cross from the right which Craven scrambled away for a corner, before at the other end, Eliot Evans and Rees both had shots saved by Dave Jones.
The hosts ascendancy was proved minutes later when a cross from the right found Evans in space and Aber’s traditional bête noir slotted the ball under Jones for a goal which knocked the stuffing out of Aber and their loyal fans.
Tom Vincent missed a later chance and Met went in a goal to the good.
Aber needed an improvement in the second half, however the hosts bossed the early stages and it was no surprise when Evans again found space in the box to double the lead.
Stung by this Aber mounted an immediate and very impressive response: another super cross from Hogan somehow evaded Cadwallader and Steff Davies five yards out, Davies saw a shot blocked and then a long throw from sub Rhys Jenkins earned Town a corner, and from Thorn’s delivery Cadwallader nodded the ball home to mount a comeback.
Harry Owen fired wide for Met, then roared on by their supporters on came Aber: Hogan went on another brilliant run cutting in from the left side and found super sub Darlington, who played the ball through the defensive line and chopped it home to equalise and send the visiting fans into raptures.
Hopes of even better things rose when Cadwallader had an effort cleared off the line, but then up the field went Met, and Tom Price back heeled the ball to Craven who smashed the ball home from 15 yards out for three two.
Four minutes later the Seasiders’ bubble was well and truly burst when Rees surged down the left side and fired a fourth goal low and true to the far bottom corner, and Met saw out four minutes of time at relative ease to ensure their victory.
Although the result was a disappointing one, the commendable spirit and determination Anthony Williams’ men displayed for half an hour in the second half to get back into this game, away to the side placed fourth in the Cymru Prem, showed that they are still fighting for the points needed considering their league position.
The next opportunity comes a week on Saturday, 16 December when Colwyn Bay visit Park Avenue for a 5.15pm kick off.
Report: ATFC