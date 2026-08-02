ABERYSTWYTH Town made an emphatic start to their Novira Cymru South campaign with a commanding 5-2 victory over Afan Lido, producing a devastating second-half display in front of a strong travelling support at Aberavon Beach.
Despite falling behind early on, the Seasiders responded superbly, overwhelming their hosts after the break with four goals before rounding off an impressive afternoon with a late fifth.
A bright opening day in South Wales provided the backdrop, although a brisk coastal wind favoured the home side during the first half. Lido took advantage after just seven minutes when Cameron Keech rose highest to loop a header into the net from a long throw.
They nearly doubled their lead as Dai Thomas forced Luke Evans into a smart save, while at the opposite end Harry Cottam saw an effort blocked and Aaron Williams tested goalkeeper Aaron Jones from distance.
As the half wore on, Aberystwyth gradually found their rhythm. Dan Owen had an effort charged down before Sam Paddock headed over from Tarran Hollinshead's corner. The equaliser arrived on 32 minutes and was worth the admission fee alone.
After Dylan Downs launched another long throw into the area, Owen collected possession on the edge of the box and curled a magnificent strike beyond Jones and into the top corner.
Lido continued to pose a threat from dead-ball situations. Keech fired a free-kick over the bar and later missed the target again, while Johden de Meyer glanced a header narrowly wide as the teams went into the break all square.
Aber emerged for the second half with renewed purpose and confidence. Paddock produced an outstanding recovery tackle before almost giving the visitors the lead when he arrived at the far post to meet another dangerous Hollinshead delivery.
The turning point came on the hour mark as a clinical 12-minute spell put the game beyond the hosts.
Owen won a free-kick in a dangerous area and Leo Thompson's delivery to the far post was headed back across goal by Dillon Browne for Williams to power home from close range.
Lido briefly threatened a response, but Evans was equal to another Keech free-kick before Aber struck again.
Williams released Owen down the left flank and his pinpoint cross was met by Walsh, who guided a superb header into the net on his first competitive outing as club captain.
Three minutes later the travelling supporters were celebrating again. Substitute Rhys Hughes raced onto a through ball and coolly slid his finish underneath Jones to make it 4-1 and effectively end the contest.
Lido pulled a goal back in the closing stages when Rio Dyer crossed for Jack Pascoe to tap home, but Aber made sure the final word belonged to them.
Deep into the closing minutes, Calvin Smith was brought down 30 yards from goal and Thompson stepped up to curl a stunning free-kick beyond Jones and into the net, putting the seal on a memorable victory.
While the opening period had been closely fought, Aberystwyth's quality shone through after the interval as they tore Lido apart with pace, movement and clinical finishing.
The celebrations between players and supporters at full-time reflected the significance of an eye-catching opening-day performance and an early statement of intent from Craig Williams' side ahead of next week's home opener against Treowen Stars.
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