Aberystwyth take on Met as battle for seventh place intensifies

Louis bradford scored the winner at at Haverfordwest County at Haverfordwest County on Tuesday night ( Colin Ewart Photography )

Cardiff Metropolitan University vs Aberystwyth Town

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 9 April 2.30pm KO

Aberystwyth Town will be looking to pick up where they left off on Tuesday night this coming weekend, as Saturday’s third successive away trip takes the Black & Greens to the capital for a meeting with Cardiff Met, following Tuesday’s 1-0 success at Haverfordwest County.

Louis Bradford’s late winner gave the Seasiders their second win in three games and means that they now sit 9th in the table and embroiled in a fascinating five-team battle for the all-important 7th position, which enables qualification for the end of season playoffs for a place in next season’s Irn Bru Cup.

Saturday’s opponents Cardiff Met currently occupy 7th position, but only five points separate them from Barry Town United in 11th place – the final relegation slot.

With each team having four games left, there is a maximum of 12 points available for all and with a minimum of three of those four matches being against one of the other teams involved in the battle for 7th, quite literally anything could happen, and it is all to play for.

Met come into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Barry Town United on Tuesday.

This was only their second defeat in 14 league matches however, and before being beaten by Cefn Druids two weekends ago, they had been undefeated since November.

Adam Roscrow is once again their top scorer, with five goals so far this season, whilst Eliot Evans and Harry Owen have four goals each.

Incredibly, this will be the sixth time that the two teams have faced off this season after a pre-season friendly and a Nathaniel MG Cup match served as additions to the normal league matches.

Met have won four of the five meetings so far, but encouragingly Aber’s one win so far in this fixture this season was the only fixture held at Cyncoed Campus, when a John Owen header sealed a 1-0 win back in November.

Saturday’s fixture is significant as it will be the last time that former Aber defender Christian Edwards will face the club in his current role as Cardiff Met’s Manager.