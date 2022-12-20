After a disappointing result at The New Saints last time round, Aberystwyth Town have the chance for redemption with a visit to Deeside to face Connahs Quay Nomads.
The Seasiders currently sit seven points behind sixth placed Penybont, but have games in hand over Newtown and with seven games still to play before the league splits, Anthony Williams’ men are still in the hunt for a place in the Championship Conference come mid-January.
The quest for that all-important top six place continues this evening. Neil Gibson’s Nomads will provide stern opposition, having gone nine games unbeaten since mid-September, winning eight of those.
Their last defeat came at Park Avenue in the reverse fixture, when Aber Captain Jack Thorn netted an 82nd minute winner after Harry Arnison had opened the scoring early in the second half and former Seasider Paulo Mendes had equalised.
Connahs Quay have also qualified for the final of the Nathaniel MG Cup, where they will face Bala Town as they look to retain the trophy, having beaten Cardiff Met on penalties to win last season’s competition.
The Nomads top goalscorer this season is Mike Wilde, with the veteran goalscorer having netted seven times since his return to Deeside following a season away at neighbours Flint Town United.
Mike Hayes has netted five times, whilst Callum Morris has three goals to his name.
The Green Army will be reacquainted with two familiar faces this weekend; both Paulo Mendes and Harry Franklin made big impacts during their spells in Black & Green.
Mendes spent two years at Park Avenue, netting nine times in 55 appearances before departing in 2020 for Caernarfon Town, moving onto Deeside a year later.
Franklin netted 13 times in 50 appearances in all competitions having joined in January 2021 during the behind-closed-doors era, becoming a firm fans favourite the following season before moving onto Nomads in the summer.
Kick off is at 7.45pm.