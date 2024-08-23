IT’S a second Friday home match in a row for Aber Town, with Barry Town United the visitors to Aberystwyth University Park Avenue tonight.
Last weekend, John Owen’s sumptuous 76th minute volley from the edge of the area earned Aber an honourable draw at home to last season’s runners up Connah’s Quay Nomads, in the first home match of the 2024/25 season.
Nomads had taken the lead 10 minutes earlier, but Owen’s response was nothing more than Aber deserved for a gutsy defensive performance.
Barry have started the season with two consecutive 1-1 draws – at home to Bala Town on matchday one and away at Cardiff Met last weekend, with regular goal scorers Sam Snaith and Ollie Hulbert netting the goals.
There are a few new faces in the Barry team this year.
Former Merthyr Town defender Josh Yorwerth has joined alongside Ben Margetson, who joined from Pontypridd United.
Midfielder Eliot Richards has also checked in at Jenner Park, arriving from Penybont.
Familiar faces such as Evan Press, Callum Sainty and captain Kayne McLaggon do remain from last season however, and all contributed to Steve Jenkins’ side finishing in 9th place in their first side back in the JD Cymru Premier after an absence of one season.
In 2023/24, it was Barry Town United who had the better time of it in these fixtures, winning two and drawing one, with Aber winning the first meeting back in November at Jenner Park.
Matchday tickets are available by cash or card at the turnstiles. Admission prices at Aberystwyth University Park Avenue for 2024/5 are set at £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £2 for Secondary School age kids, and primary school and younger are free.