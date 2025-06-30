ABERYSTWYTH Town have confirm the appointments of Bryn McGilligan Oliver as first team coach and John Davies as first team goalkeeper Coach.
The duo join assistant manager Matthew Bishop as part of the coaching staff in support of new manager Callum McKenzie.
Local-lad Bryn is known to all within footballing circles in Ceredigion and held roles within professional football for over eight years, most notably with Shrewsbury Town FC, Swansea City FC, and the FAW.
At 18-years-old, he began coaching with the FAW Trust within the North Wales region and led as Director of Central Wales Girls Development.
He obtained his UEFA B License at the age of 20 while concurrently delivering football development programmes for Swansea City FC, alongside current Cymru U15s Girls manager Nia Davies, before his move to full time work with Shrewsbury Town FC.
At Shrewsbury, he delivered and organised academy football development programmes and worked within the U19s / education programmes, where he successfully led the first team Squad in the National Colleges League.
Over the last seven years, he has operated his own sports coaching organisation on a full-time basis, BMO Coaching, in which he delivers over 24 programmes to the community of Aberystwyth and beyond.
Within his BMO Coaching work, he works extensively with youth football development to progress local talent and develop future stars of Aberystwyth Town.
His squads compete at U6-U16 level (boys and girls) and feature in professional fixtures / tournaments across the UK.
In previous years and more recently, Bryn has also taken up roles with Aberystwyth Women's Senior, Academy, and Development squads and operates community programmes on behalf of ATFC to help build connections between the club and wider region.
Bryn said: “I am delighted to be joining ATFC this season. I feel it’s an exciting time for the club and I’m grateful to Callum and the board for giving me this opportunity.
“I’ve been coaching full time in football for 15 years now and I’ve been lucky to have been mentored by many incredible coaches and managers in that time.
“For myself personally, I feel this is a great move to help aid my development as I look to complete my A License, but also I believe I can support the squad and cub in different ways to help develop us moving forwards for years to come.
“I know Bish well and have always admired his attention to detail, as well as having seen first hand the brilliant work of Callum from my time at Shrewsbury, so I am excited to get to work with the staff and the players.”
McKenzie said: "I'm really pleased that Bryn has agreed to join our staff for next season to assist myself and Bish at training and on matchdays. He knows a few of the local players already and I know he will bring a lot of energy to the role.
“Bryn is also synonymous with the local football setup in and around Aberystwyth.
“Part of the medium-term plan is to not only bring the junior sections closer to the first team, but also to help re-establish the development pathway and create opportunities for more local players to play for Aberystwyth Town in the future.
“Bryn will be integral to this process and so we're delighted to have him on board."
Davies joins the club with over 10 years of football coaching experience, specialised in goalkeeper coaching.
He is a UEFA B Outfield and UEFA A Goalkeeping Coach candidate and has held senior coaching roles with AFC Telford, Connah's Quay Nomads, and most recently with Newtown AFC.
McKenzie said: “I'm delighted than John has agreed to join us for the upcoming season.
“He has a wealth of experience both in Wales and England, is extremely diligent in his work, and is capable of building really strong relationships with the goalkeepers he works with - which I've already seen in the last 2-3 weeks with Seb and Tomos.
“John is a fantastic and trustworthy addition to the staff and someone I know will go above and beyond to help the Club moving forwards.”
