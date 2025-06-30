THE opening race of the AbeRAStwyth 5K Summer Series saw over 170 runners take part across the two races – with a fast and flat course around Blaendolau and an atmosphere to match.
From first-timers to seasoned club runners, the energy on and off the course was brilliant.
Organised by Aberystwyth Town FC, the club welcomed runners from the Aberystwyth area and from further afield, with a great mix of clubs and individuals all contributing to a memorable evening of racing.
The event began with the free kids’ race, bringing energy and excitement to Park Avenue.
With perfect conditions and support all along the route, it was no surprise to see personal bests flying in across the board.
The group warm-up led by Aberystwyth Social Running Club was a great success and helped set the tone from the very start.
The club posted: “None of this would have been possible without the brilliant people behind the scenes.
“A massive thank you to our volunteers, marshals, and supporters.
“Special thanks also to Emma Palfrey and Ysgol Llanidloes for the unique prizes that added something special to the night.”
Top 10 results: 1, 16:04, Johan Aufdenkamp, Open Male; 2, 16:47, Dylan Lewis, M35, Sarn Helen; 3, 17:12, David Dwyer, M45; 4, 17:20, Edward Hatfield, Open Male, Aberystwyth Athletics Club; 5, 17:30, Donna Morris, F35, Builth And District; 6, 17:32, Rhodri Williams, Open Male, Sarn Helen; 7, 17:34, Phil Morris, M45, Builth And District; 8, 17:50, Owain Rowlands, Open Male, Aberystwyth Athletics Club; 9, 17:57, Ben Gethin, Open Male, Maldwyn Harriers; 10, 17:58, Xander Brandon-Higgs, Open Male, Maldwyn Harriers.
The next race in the three-race series is on Tuesday, 30 July. You can register to take part on the Aber Town FC website.
