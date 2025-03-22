ABERYSTWYTH Town FC’s board of directors have released a statement after the Seasiders, a founder member of the Welsh Premier, were relegated following their 1-0 defeat against Briton Ferry Llansawel on Friday evening.
Their message was: “Sadly, after 33 years of continuous membership, our Men's First Team have been relegated from the First Tier of Welsh Football.
“As Club Directors, we recognise the devastation this will cause our loyal supporters and we would like to reassure our followers that we share your devastation.
“We are enormously grateful to our supporters who have stuck with us throughout this most difficult season, ensuring an average Cymru Premier crowd of 365 — despite the disappointing campaign.
“Our amazing following at the Nathaniel MG Cup Final gave a glimpse of the potential of our Football Club. We remain wholly committed to the development of the club — both on and off the pitch — and are hugely excited by the opportunities of the upcoming years.
“We would like to reassure supporters that we are already planning for a successful campaign next season in Tier 2, and will do everything in our power to ensure the Black and Greens return to the Cymru Premier at the earliest opportunity.
“Fe godwn ni eto! / We'll be back! “