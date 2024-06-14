ABERYSTWYTH Town have confirmed the names of three more players that will be extending their time with the Black & Greens.
Goalkeeper Dave Jones, midfielder Iwan Lewis and young winger Zac Hartley will be play a big part in manager Anthony Willimas’ plans as the Seasider seek to improve on a couple of difficult seasons which have seen them flirt with relegation.
Jones, a former Newtown, Welshpool Town and Caersws shotstopper, has signed up for a second campaign at Park Avenue which has pleased boss Williams: “We're delighted to keep Dave with us again this season.
“He's the most consistent goalkeeper in the league - you know what you're getting from Dave week in week out, and his experience is a huge asset to our squad.
“He excelled in the second half of last season and is a real leader in the group, so we're very pleased to get him back with us."
Influential midfielder Lewis, 30, returns to the heart of the Black and Green midfield for a third campaign.
Williams praised his fitness, consistency and leadership: “I'm over the moon to keep Iwan with us as his performances have rightfully attracted a lot of interest from other clubs in the league.
“Keeping a player of his level I think shows what we're trying to achieve this year and reflects the quality of players we're looking to add into the mix.
“He's missed one game in two years to suspension, so he's an ever-present in the team, brings fantastic energy on and off the pitch, and is a real leader among the group."
Young and versatile winger returns Hartley returns to the club after impressing since joining in January 2024 from Newtown AFC.
He said: "Coming in last year was a great experience; with great people at the club, I felt right at home straight away.
“Last season we achieved what we set out to and that was to stay in the league, but this year we really want to kick on from that and with the squad of players we have there is no reason why we can’t do that.”