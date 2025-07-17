Bala Town 5 Aberystwyth Town 1
Pre-season friendly, Maes Tegid
ABER Town suffered defeat away to Bala Town in their latest pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening, as first half goals from a trialist (2 and 50 mins), Liam Higgins (11mins) and Nathan Burke (34 and 42 mins) decided the outcome.
The second half was more positive for the Black and Greens with Garin Evans netting his third goal of pre-season in the 65th minute to reduce the arrears on a tough night on the Lakeside.
Speaking after the match, manager Callum McKenzie commented: "Tonight was the perfect game for us at this stage of pre-season. It was a really big step up in terms of intensity and quality, and some of our players first experience of playing at that level.
“The first half was a huge learning curve for the players; however, they reacted really well in the second half, competed much better all over the pitch, and both the players and staff will take a lot from the game to move forwards with.
“Pre-season is not about results, it’s about improving and growing as a group — I saw that in the second half."
The hosts took the lead early on as a trialist lobbed the ball home, and were two goals to the good soon afterwards as Higgins headed home from close range after a cross from the left.
Lassana Mendes almost added a third but was denied by Aber’s trialist in goal, then Joel Torrance in Bala’s goal was called into action to push the ball away from a 20-yard shot, and Ben Davies half volleyed narrowly over the bar for the visitors.
Higgins was denied by the visiting keeper again, then Burke made it three after some good work from Higgins down the left.
Burke then slotted home from close range following a good team move, Davies sent another attempt just wide and a miserable half for the Black and Greens ended at 4-0.
Town emerged for the second half with nothing to lose and Tyrone Ofori had a shot in anger saved by Torrance in the Bala goal.
However, Trialist A soon doubled his personal goal tally to make it five, before Tom Mason set up Desean Martin to send an effort over the bar.
Thereafter a raft of substitutions affected the flow of game, however it was Aber’s change which yielded the best results as sub Richie Ricketts lofted the ball over the home defence and sub Garin Evans finished coolly past the onrushing keeper two minutes after coming on, and the baller from Bont again had once again made an impact.
The game then played out and remained at five one until the full time whistle blew.
This was a disappointing result for Town but a much brighter second half lifted spirits at its conclusion.
Callum McKenzie’s men do not have long to dwell on things, as they travel North yet again on Saturday to face Caernarfon at Llandudno’s Go Goodwins Stadium (ko 2pm), ahead of the big Cymru South Kick Off the following weekend.
Bala host Airbus Uk at Maes Tegid on Saturday with a 2pm kick off.
