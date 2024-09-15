ABERYSTWYTH Town suffered a tough evening on the shores of Lake Tegid with a three-goal defeat against Bala Town, for whom Aeron Edwards, Hussein Mehasseb and Nathan Burke made the difference.
The hosts started the game with a direct intensity that Aber just couldn’t match, and created chances from the off.
Mehasseb headed wide, and Burke sent a low attempt just past the post, before Liam Walsh cleared off the line from a subsequent corner.
Alex Downes and Joe Malkin then headed wide in turn, with the visitors clinging on and seemingly unable to get their own game going at all.
Osebi Abadaki tested Dave Jones in goal, but then just before the half way point of the half, he sent in a dangerous right wing cross which was bundled in at the far post by Edwards.
Niall Flint had a low shot saved in response, but then back came Bala: Downes played Abadaki in down the right and his cross was tapped in, this time at the near post by Mehassab.
Alex Darlington sent in a promising free kick for Aber which August goal of the month winner John Owen was unable to bring down, then came more pain as Burke sent in a testing low strike from the right which sneaked in at the back post for 3-0.
Kieran Lloyd had a low effort saved and a disastrous first half ended with Bala three up and coasting.
Things could have got a lot worse in the second half, but credit must go to Anthony Williams’ players who at least prevented the scoreline from increasing.
Steff Davies came on up front and ruffled some feathers from the off, winning a free kick for Darlington which caused a goalmouth melee, but then Burke flashed a shot wide and Ross White blasted over from a good position for the Lakesiders.
A series of long throws and free kicks down the right for Aber were repelled, and sub Devon Torry tried a couple of runs down the left, but the ball was just not falling for Aber on the night.
A free kick from Burke was punched cleared by Jones in Aber’s goal, White again missed the target, then in injury time Zac Hartley sent a ball into the box and Jack Thorn’s header was saved by Joel Torrance, and a horrible night at Maes Tegid was over, with Bala well and truly deserving of the win after a dominant performance.
Aber Town have navigated a really tough beginning to the season with away games to four of the top six already played, and sit in 10th place in the Cymru Premier with four points as things stand.