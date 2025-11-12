ABERYSTWYTH Town FC have confirmed that manager, Callum McKenzie, is to depart his role following Town's home fixture on 22 November, having accepted a full-time position as a lead coach within the Academy of Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.
McKenzie joined the Black and Greens on 4 June following a decade-long association with Newtown AFC.
Tasked with rebuilding the men’s senior squad ahead of the 2025/26 JD Cymru South campaign, he immediately set about his work — securing 14 player signatures within his first nine days in charge.
Supported by his coaching team of Matthew Bishop, John Davies, and Bryn McGilligan Oliver, he went on to assemble a young, ambitious, and competitive side that currently sits just four points off a promotion place after 12 league games, with a game in hand.
Now presented with the opportunity to step into a full-time coaching role within the professional game, McKenzie departs with the full support and best wishes of everyone at the club as he takes the next step in his career.
McKenzie said: “First of all, I would like to thank Donald and the rest of the Board for giving me the opportunity to manage this fantastic football club. The warm welcome they and the supporters have given my family and I is something that I’m extremely grateful for and won’t forget.
“Also, a special mention for Neville Evans who I’ve got to know over the past couple of months and has supported me in every way he can.
“I would like to thank my fantastic staff who I know will continue to work as hard as they can to develop this young squad.
“Finally, to my players. As I said last night [Tuesday night training], I’m so proud of the way they’ve all come together as a group in such a short space of time. This is an exciting young group of players who I’m convinced can get the Club back to where it belongs in the not too distant future.
“When I first spoke to Donald about the possibility of becoming manager, the Club had no players, no staff, and didn’t know which league they’d be playing in.
“Everyone I spoke to told me not to entertain the idea… however, I’m so glad that I didn’t take their advice. I’m gutted that I can’t see this through to the end, but this opportunity that I’ve been offered is simply one that I couldn’t turn down.
“The new manager will be walking into an exciting and talented dressing room, with highly skilled staff and a Board of Directors who will back them in every way they can.”
Chairman Donald Kane, on behalf of the Board of Directors, added: “As a club, we would like to express our sincere thanks to Callum for his outstanding contribution in rebuilding our squad at very short notice ahead of the 2025/26 season.
“Callum came in under challenging circumstances and assembled a young, exciting side that has shown real quality and determination so far this campaign.
“His appointment as a full-time lead coach within the Wolverhampton Wanderers Academy is testament to the talent, professionalism, and dedication he has shown.
“We are extremely grateful for the impact he has made during his time with us and wish him every success in his future career.”
The club will issue further updates in due course.
