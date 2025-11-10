ABERYSTWYTH Youth top the Pembrokeshire League after they beat their Narberth counterparts 50-22.
After a slow start, Aberystwyth broke through with some great work from the forwards and backs, Llyr Morris going over for the opening try converted by Tristan Lewis.
Toby Wilcockson went over for a second try after spotting an opening in the Narberth defence and the same player was on hand again to score his second try of the game moments later, converted by Lewis.
Narberth received a penalty right in front of the posts and decided to put three points on the board to try and pick up the morale which was very short lived as Steffan Mleczek went over after some wonderful work from the back spinning the ball out for him to go over in the corner, converted by Lewis.
Narberth then went on the offensive winning the ball straight from kick off and after some good pick and go work they were able to get the ball out to the corner and go over for their first try of the game.
The second half started very different from the first, Aberystwyth were on top from the off and, after some great line breaking, Deri Gwynne was on hand to finish off a brilliant attack, again converted by Lewis.
After a great try by Narberth, Aberystwyth’s back line then turned on the style with some amazing passing and quick ball for Gavin Pugh to go over for a try, converted by Lewis.
Aberystwyth then momentarily fell asleep from a goal line drop out where the Narberth player just sliced his way through Aber’s defence and went over for a try which was the converted.
With the game in the dying moments Aberystwyth forwards decided to show their style this time with some lovely quick pick and go work finally finished by Mickey Whistance.
Then came the try of the game or even the season so far with both forwards and backs breaking lines and then popping it off to one another until it finally made out to Gavin Pugh on the wing who danced around one Narberth defender and then beautifully handed off the last to go over for his second try of the game.
Aberystwyth Youth currently sit top of the Pembrokeshire League after winning five from five all with bonus points putting them on 25 points.
They are closely followed Haverfordwest who are on 21 points. These two teams are on a collision course on 13 December at Plascrug.
Before then the boys will welcome Newtown Youth to Plascrug on the 22 November for a friendly.
