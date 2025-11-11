ABERYSTWYTH’S Rhys Norrington-Davies has been named in the Cymru squad for their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia.
The former Ysgol Penglais pupil joins Cardiff City’s Isaak Davies in Craig Bellamy’s latest call-ups following the withdrawal of Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, and Kieffer Moore due to injury.
Bellamy has urged his squad to finish the campaign strongly. Cymru currently sit third in Group J, four points behind leaders Belgium. While automatic qualification remains mathematically possible, a play-off route—secured either by finishing second or via last year’s UEFA Nations League success—is the more likely path.
Norrington-Davies was an unused substitute in September’s fixtures against Kazakhstan and Canada, but his recent club form has earned him another chance. Since joining QPR on loan from Sheffield United late in the summer window, the 26-year-old has become a key figure at Loftus Road, starting seven of their last nine league matches.
Cymru travel to Vaduz to take on Liechtenstein on Saturday 15 November (KO 5pm GMT) before North Macedonia, currently in second place, are the visitors to the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday 18 November (KO 7.45pm). Undefeated Belgium also have two games remaining as they prepare to take on Kazakhstan and Liechtenstein.
