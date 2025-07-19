SEASON tickets for Aberystwyth Town’s 2025/26 campaign are on sale, offering fans unbeatable value and the chance to be part of a new chapter at Park Avenue.
The club is calling on supporters to stand with the Black and Greens as they prepare for another year of thrilling football in the JD Cymru South and the Genero Adan Premier.
Season tickets grant access to all home league matches, giving fans the best seats in the house as the team battles it out on home turf.
A season ticket offers significant savings compared to buying matchday tickets individually, ensuring loyal fans can enjoy the beautiful game at fantastic value, plus with our digital season tickets and match day tickets you will gain valuable loyalty points along the way.
Damian Burgess, commercial manager at Aberystwyth Town FC, said: “Season ticket holders are the heartbeat of this football club.
“They’re there rain or shine, home or away, and their support drives the players on.
“We’re determined to keep football affordable for families and the community, and we’re excited to see Park Avenue full of noise and passion again next season.”
Season tickets are available to purchase online, choose your season ticket, then head to any of the upcoming matches while logged in to the website, select your match ticket and you're done.
Upcoming events can be checked on your member profile while logged in to the website and match tickets can be downloaded to your smart phone for ease of use on matchday.
For further information or to purchase your season ticket, visit: https://www.atfc.org.uk/season-tickets
